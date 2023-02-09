While announcing a meeting with relevant organs, Yevheniya Kravchuk, chairwoman of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada’s Subcommittee on Information Policy and European Integration, said that 19 million books had already been cleared away from Ukrainian libraries last November.

Of these, 11 million were shredded because they were signed by Russian authors in general.

This program, which began in June 2022, aims to destroy 100 million books related to Russian culture [1]. So this is just the beginning.

It is the largest censorship plan since World War II. Several Heads of State and Government have spoken out in favor of Ukraine joining the European Union “as soon as possible”.