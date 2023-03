An Arria-formula meeting on the "Politicization of the Activities of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons" was held on the sidelines of the United Nations Security Council on 24 March 2023.

Greyzone journalist Aaron Mate exposed the inconsistencies of the OPWC report on the alleged chemical attack that the Syrian army was accused of perpetrating against its own people in Douma on 7 April 2018.