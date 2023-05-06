According to the Lebanese daily L’Orient-Le Jour, the United States held negotiations with Syria in February-March in Oman.

President Bashar al-Assad went to Oman on 23 February.

The negotiations failed due to Washington’s refusal to withdraw its troops. which are occupying the North-East of the country.

The United States justifies its presence in Syria with the argument that it is fighting ISIS. However, the Syrian government forces - with the help of the Russian Federation and Iran - are the only ones to have victoriously repelled ISIS. On their side, the US forces contented themselves with confining the Islamic militants to the “sunnistan” which had been allocated to ISIS by the Pentagon (Robin Wright plan).

As for the fifth caliph of ISIS, Abu al-Hussein al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi, he was taken out on 30 April by Turkish, not US, forces.