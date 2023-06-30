The old world is already dead, while a new world is only emerging. To understand what’s happening in the world, you need a variety of information sources. You can’t settle for the big three conformist news agencies AFP, AP and Reuters. You have to hear different opinions and confront contradictory arguments.

To help you, we publish Voltaire, International Newsletter, a 10+ pages weekly newsletter which summarizes the facts and each other’s arguments.

This wealth of information is only accessible by subscription:

– Yearly subscription: €150

– Monthly subscription: €15

After subscribing, you will receive an email every Friday with a link allowing you to download Voltaire, International Newsletter in PDF.

Contents of N°47 - 30 June 2023

EDITORIAL

– Ukrainian government sells its Russian art collections

AMERICAS

– US Intelligence Report on Wuhan Laboratory

– US transfers Abrams tanks to Ukraine

– National Security officials lied in the Biden case

– AG Garland lied in Biden case

– US senators challenge climate emergency

– US still violating human rights at Guantánamo

– Supreme Court clarifies limits on free speech

– Can the US deprive China of oil?

– Government censorship in the US

– Lawsuit against Jair Bolsonaro

EUROPE

– Bank of England raises its key interest rate

– Church of England withdraws from Shell

– People’s Mujaheddin Congress banned in Paris

– Hungary opposes Ukraine’s entry into the EU

– Far-right enters the Finnish government

– Kyriakos Mytsotakis wins Greek general election

– Bilateral consultations of Ukraine, US with the EU, Japan, India and South Africa

– The EU adopts the extra-territoriality of its unilateral coercive measures

– What is the status of Ukraine and Moldova’s EU accessions?

– MEPs split on “nature restoration”

– Victoria Nuland in Brussels to tell the EU how to deal with China

– Kosovo police officers freed in Serbia

– Aleksandar Vucic blames the West for Wagner’s rebellion

– Ukrainian pressure to join NATO

– Ursula von der Leyen vows to lift restrictions on Ukrainian grain

– English soon to be the language of administration in Ukraine

– For Zelensky, the first Ukrainian constitution dates back to the 18th century

– Why has Russia just declared WWF "undesirable"?

– Two Russian personalities plead for the change of nuclear doctrine

– Margarita Simonyan accuses US, UK and Israel of manipulating Wagner

AFRICA

– Macron accuses Russia of destabilizing Africa

– Egypt begins assembly of the MisrSat-2 satellite

ASIA

– Israel’s further expansion

– Towards a multi-national interposition force in the West Bank?

– Netanyahu’s government attacks Anglo-Saxon media

– Ukraine puts pressure on Israel again

– Israel accommodates with ’murderers of Jews’

– Hezbollah shoots down Israeli drone

– Hezbollah against homosexuals tied to the West

– MBS in Paris

– Erdogan’s new economic and monetary policy

– Narendra Modi on state visit to Washington

– Barack Obama considers a possible partition of India

– Pakistan starts importing Russian oil

– Wagner’s rebellion encourages Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan’s mistrust of the West

– North Koreans don’t spy on what you think

– Davos Summer Forum in China

– Fentanyl remains a bone of contention between Washington and Beijing

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

– UN General Assembly again divided over R2P

– Establishment of the "Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine"

– Global Financial Compact

– What should become of the BRICS?