The old world is already dead, while a new world is only emerging. To understand what’s happening in the world, you need a variety of information sources. You can’t settle for the big three conformist news agencies AFP, AP and Reuters. You have to hear different opinions and confront contradictory arguments.

To help you, we publish Voltaire, International Newsletter, a 10+ pages weekly newsletter which summarizes the facts and each other’s arguments.

This wealth of information is only accessible by subscription:
 Yearly subscription: €150
 Monthly subscription: €15

After subscribing, you will receive an email every Friday with a link allowing you to download Voltaire, International Newsletter in PDF.

Contents of N°47 - 30 June 2023

EDITORIAL

 Ukrainian government sells its Russian art collections

AMERICAS

 US Intelligence Report on Wuhan Laboratory
 US transfers Abrams tanks to Ukraine
 National Security officials lied in the Biden case
 AG Garland lied in Biden case
 US senators challenge climate emergency
 US still violating human rights at Guantánamo
 Supreme Court clarifies limits on free speech
 Can the US deprive China of oil?
 Government censorship in the US
 Lawsuit against Jair Bolsonaro

EUROPE

 Bank of England raises its key interest rate
 Church of England withdraws from Shell
 People’s Mujaheddin Congress banned in Paris
 Hungary opposes Ukraine’s entry into the EU
 Far-right enters the Finnish government
 Kyriakos Mytsotakis wins Greek general election
 Bilateral consultations of Ukraine, US with the EU, Japan, India and South Africa
 The EU adopts the extra-territoriality of its unilateral coercive measures
 What is the status of Ukraine and Moldova’s EU accessions?
 MEPs split on “nature restoration”
 Victoria Nuland in Brussels to tell the EU how to deal with China
 Kosovo police officers freed in Serbia
 Aleksandar Vucic blames the West for Wagner’s rebellion
 Ukrainian pressure to join NATO
 Ursula von der Leyen vows to lift restrictions on Ukrainian grain
 English soon to be the language of administration in Ukraine
 For Zelensky, the first Ukrainian constitution dates back to the 18th century
 Why has Russia just declared WWF "undesirable"?
 Two Russian personalities plead for the change of nuclear doctrine
 Margarita Simonyan accuses US, UK and Israel of manipulating Wagner

AFRICA

 Macron accuses Russia of destabilizing Africa
 Egypt begins assembly of the MisrSat-2 satellite

ASIA

 Israel’s further expansion
 Towards a multi-national interposition force in the West Bank?
 Netanyahu’s government attacks Anglo-Saxon media
 Ukraine puts pressure on Israel again
 Israel accommodates with ’murderers of Jews’
 Hezbollah shoots down Israeli drone
 Hezbollah against homosexuals tied to the West
 MBS in Paris
 Erdogan’s new economic and monetary policy
 Narendra Modi on state visit to Washington
 Barack Obama considers a possible partition of India
 Pakistan starts importing Russian oil
 Wagner’s rebellion encourages Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan’s mistrust of the West
 North Koreans don’t spy on what you think
 Davos Summer Forum in China
 Fentanyl remains a bone of contention between Washington and Beijing

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

 UN General Assembly again divided over R2P
 Establishment of the "Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine"
 Global Financial Compact
 What should become of the BRICS?