On his personal Telegram account, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a short video (see at the foot of this page) of his visit to troops in Bakhmut in the company of his chief of staff.

He is seen there with “white führer” Andriy Biletsky, military leader of the Ukrainian “integral nationalists”. According to the latter, Ukraine’s mission is "to spur the white races of the world towards a final crusade...against the Semite-led Untermenschen [sub-humans]".

“Integral nationalism” is an ideology devised by the Ukrainian Dmytro Dontsov (1883-1973), modeled on the tenets of French national Charles Maurras, and rooted in the hatred of Jews and Russians. Serving at first as a Reich secret agent, in the course of World War II Dontsov became one of the main planners of the final solution of the Jewish and Gypsy questions, exploiting his managerial position at the Reinhard Heydrich Institute in Prague. He was not tried at Nuremberg, but was picked up and groomed by the CIA. Contrary to what his Wikipedia entry falsely indicates, he did not die in Canada, but in the U.S. location of South River, New Jersey.

After founding the Azov regiment and suffering a defeat at Mariupol, Andriy Biletsky set up a mechanized infantry unit, the 3rd assault brigade - currently the main Ukrainian unit engaged in the Battle of Bakhmut.

Russia claims to be carrying out a special military intervention in Ukraine with a view to achieving its denazification. However, it lined up the private military company Wagner against the neo-Nazis of the Azov Regiment in Mariupol, then against the 3rd Assault Brigade in Bakhmut. Yet, the Wagner group, owned by Yevgeny Prigojine, was commanded by a Russian admirer of the Third Reich, Dmitri Outkin. The Kremlin has just eliminated him on the heels of an internal clash which was characterized by the Western media as an attempted coup.

Andriy Biletsky made it mandatory for all his men to read and study the writings of Dmytro Dontsov. In addition, he reveres Dontsov’s henchman, Stepan Bandera, who massacred more than 1.5 million Ukrainians during World War II. Bandera was also not tried at Nuremberg but was roped in by the CIA, and tasked with directing the Ukrainian broadcasts of Radio Free Europe from Munich during the Cold War.

"By placing a man of Jewish origin [Volodymyr Zelensky], from a Jewish background, at the helm of Ukraine, Western leaders wanted to cover up the anti-human essence that lies at the foundation of the Ukrainian state of today (…) And this makes the whole situation extremely disgusting, in that an ethnic Jew is whitewashing the glorification of Nazism and those who orchestrated the Jewish genocide in Ukraine, which caused the death of one and a half million people,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting. of the Pobiéda Committee last week.