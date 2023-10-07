The old world is already dead, while a new world is only emerging. To understand what’s happening in the world, you need a variety of information sources. You can’t settle for the big three conformist news agencies AFP, AP and Reuters. You have to hear different opinions and confront contradictory arguments.

Contents of N°55 - 6 October 2023

EDITORIAL

• Scuttling of Republicans in the House of Representatives

AMERICAS

• Justin Trudeau offers “apology”

• Canada doesn’t comply with its own unilateral coercive measures against Russia

• Black philosopher Cornel West’s candidacy

• U.S. Army Recruitment Crisis

• Washington condemns Chinese “propaganda”

• Gen. Mark Milley is replaced by Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr.

• Mass surveillance of Americans in question

• Maryland’s Catholic Diocese Bankrupt

• Donald Trump banned from commenting on the bias of his judges

• Biden administration resumes construction of wall on Mexican border

EUROPE

• Synod on the Future of the Catholic Church

• The UK comes to Ukraine’s aid

• The fight against porn-crime in France, infiltrated by the moral order

• Robert Fico, opposed to the Zelensky regime, wins the Slovak parliamentary elections

• Mateusz Morawiecki warns Ukraine against a deal with Germany

• Hungary and Slovakia oppose the opening of Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations

• European Parliament in favor of Moldova’s accession

• Appointments in Brussels

• European Parliament wants to strengthen and protect the independence of the press

• Tension in Serbia and Kosovo

• The Republic of Artsakh is no more

• Armenia breaks with Russia

• Antony Blinken signals in Ukraine the end to the war against Russia

• Binance pulls out of Russia

• EBRD projects Russian economy growth of +1.5% in 2023

• Andrei Trochev takes command of former Wagner Group members

• Ramzan Kadyrov’s son beats up prisoner

• Russia simulates a nuclear war

AFRICA

• Presidential election in Egypt

• Khalifa Haftar in the Kremlin

• Algeria substitutes the teaching of English for that of French

ASIA

• Russia exerts less pressure against US occupation of Syria

• No criminal consequences for Abu Ghraib torture

• Soon Iran and Iraq will be connected

• Saudi-Iranian incident

• Sultan Al-Jaber chairs ADIPEC 2023

• Fake GPS signals for commercial flights and military drones

• Iran launches Noor-3 into space

• Iran protests Benjamin Netanyahu’s threats

• Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the UK consider Iran solely responsible for the downing of Flight PS752

• Bharat expels Canadian diplomats

• Pro-China candidate elected president of Maldives

China’s independence in microchips

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• Russia questions EU migration policy at Security Council

• "A Kenyan Peace Force in Haiti"

• Criticism of the UN budget

• France’s colonization of Polynesia

• The British Colonization of the Falklands

• Ukraine asked G7 for missiles to strike Iran and Syria