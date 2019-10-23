The Australian press against government censorship

The Australian press redacted its "front pages" and resorted to televised announcements to protest the enforcement of the law on censorship.

Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom have adopted highly restrictive legislation aimed at protecting state secrets.

Government censorship in never discussed in these countries, and for good reason; nevertheless, it is very widespread.

Three journalists are being prosecuted for revealing that :

the government intended to use the interception capabilities available to the "Five Eyes" (the four above-mentioned countries plus the United States) to spy on Australian citizens.

Australian special forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.