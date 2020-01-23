Voltaire Network

Palestinians are only people deprived of Security Council protection

In the course of the past 19 years - from 29 September 2000 (A / 55/432-S / 2000/921) to 11 December 2019 (A / ES-10/831-S / 2019/937) - the Palestinian Authority lodged 678 complaints with the Security Council against further illegal acts perpetrated by the State of Israel.

Despite the remonstrations of the General Assembly, none of their complaints has been taken up by the Security Council.

The State of Israel is the only one in the world to benefit from such preferential treatment; the Palestinians are the only people in the world who are not protected by the Security Council.

