Voltaire Network

Vladislav Surkov leaves Kremlin

Voltaire Network
+

Vladislav Surkov, who accompanied Vladimir Putin in his ascent to the top, is said to have resigned from the Kremlin over their widely divergent views.

A unique and captivating figure, he had deftly created stylish youth groups and political parties favorable to Vladimir Putin’s policies. He had thought up the principle of the "vertical of power" which tailored democratic forms to fit the requirements of the Great Russia [1].

He also conducted the Kremlin’s Ukraine policy over which he had a run-in with NATO agents, thereby saving Ukraine and the Donbass. It is apparently on this issue that he came under fire, driving him to resign of his own volition.

His taste for the US counterculture of the 60s, the Beat Generation and the Stonewall movement, aroused bitter enmity towards him.

However, it remains to be seen whether, without Surkov’s input, it will be possible for President Putin to build the institutions foreseen in the framework of his constitutional reform.

[1] "Vladislav Sourkov: The Stabilisation of Russia is not Fully Completed Yet”, by Yuri Filippov, Voltaire Network, 28 June 2005.

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “Vladislav Surkov leaves Kremlin”, Voltaire Network, 31 January 2020, www.voltairenet.org/article209090.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

Changing political regimes?
Changing political regimes?
by Thierry Meyssan
Iran's drift towards US and Israeli behaviour
Behind the Scenes of U.S./Iran Relations