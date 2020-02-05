Voltaire Network

Turkey threatens Syria and indirectly Russia

Voltaire Network
+

Speaking on 5 February 2020 before members of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said:

"Any ground or air attack against our troops or the friendly elements with whom we work will be met with a response without any warning regardless of its origin. No one can object to our exercising our right to do so given the inability to guarantee the security of our troops in Idlib."

Turkey, whose army invaded northern Syria, had four Russian FSB officers killed in Aleppo by "friendly elements" on 1 February and engaged in a deadly clash on 2 and 3 February with the Syrian army in Idlib. It received support from the United States on 4 February, the day the Turkish President revved up provocations against Russia in Ukraine.

President Erdoğan designates as "friendly elements" both the Turkmen militia linked to the Gray Wolves and the Al-Qaeda jihadists.

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “Turkey threatens Syria and indirectly Russia”, Voltaire Network, 5 February 2020, www.voltairenet.org/article209153.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

The interpretation of the Shoah
The interpretation of the Shoah
by Thierry Meyssan
The deal of the century
The deal of the century
by Thierry Meyssan
Changing political regimes?
Changing political regimes?
by Thierry Meyssan
Donald J. Trump's third State of the Union Address
Donald J. Trump’s third State of the Union Address
by Donald Trump, Voltaire Network
 
Escalation of Violence in Idlib
Escalation of Violence in Idlib
Voltaire Network
 
Boris Johnson's speech in Greenwich
Boris Johnson’s speech in Greenwich
by Boris Johnson, Voltaire Network
 
A letter from Emmanuel Macron to the British people
A letter from Emmanuel Macron to the British people
by Emmanuel Macron, Voltaire Network
 
Vladislav Surkov leaves Kremlin
Vladislav Surkov leaves Kremlin
Voltaire Network
 
Acts of sabotage in Syria
Acts of sabotage in Syria
Voltaire Network
 