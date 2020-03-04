How the OAS disposed of Evo Morales

According to the Organization of American States (OAS), the Bolivian general elections of October 20, 2019 were marred by massive fraud in favor of Evo Morales’s party, the MAS [1].

According to the Constitution, the candidate who receives more than 50% of the vote in the first round, or between 40% and 50% with at least 10 percentage points ahead of the closest rival, is elected president. If neither condition is met, a run-off election is held.

In the evening of 20 October 2019, initial results indicated that a second round would likely be convened. However, the counting is interrupted after 83% of the ballot boxes are opened. Former President Carlos Mesa and the OAS suspect outgoing President Evo Morales of having organized a massive electoral fraud. When the counting finally resumes 22 hours later, Evo Morales emerges as the victor. Carlos Mesa and the OAS denounce a manipulation. Deadly riots erupt, spreading across the country. Ultimately, Evo Morales is declared the winner, but resigns amid the chaos. The main elected state representatives step down in turn, while the second vice-president of the Senate, Jeanine Áñez, proclaims herself acting president. Evo Morales flees to Mexico, denouncing a coup.

Two Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) statistical researchers, John Curiel and Jack R. Williams, studied the differences between the results before and after the halt in the vote count. According to them, there is absolutely no reason to suspect fraud and to lend credence to the accusations of Carlos Mesa and the Organization of American States [2].

Cuba and Venezuela are not represented on the OAS.