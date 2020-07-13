On 9 July 2010, the seat of the Bulgarian presidency was requisitioned on orders from Prime Minister Boïko Borissov (left in the photo).

A crowd immediately took to the streets in support of President Roumen Radev (right in the photo) and to accuse the Prime Minister and the General-Prosecutor of manipulating the justice system.

On 11 July, the president called on the government to resign, denouncing its "mafia-style".

Boïko Borissov’s functions within the Bulgarian mafia and his role in the production of Captagon, a synthetic drug, for the benefit of the CIA and the Islamist jihadists were already denounced by Thierry Meyssan four years ago [1]. His article was refuted without any argument by the EU and NATO. Would the same be true today in the face of President Radev’s declarations?