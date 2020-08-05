At the beginning of July, a new weapon was deployed against 7 Iranian ships in the Persian Gulf [1], then again on 4 August rocking the port of Beirut.

In all eight cases, the smoke cloud bore no resemblance to that generated by a conventional explosion; what rose instead was a mushroom cloud like in an atomic explosion.

In Beirut, the blast caused the ground to shake in a radius of 200 kilometers, at a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale, according to the German Geoscience Center (GFZ). It was this vibration and not the explosion itself that destroyed many parts of the city.

The detonation also caused a giant wave and destroyed cars adjacent to the port, without however displacing them or the water sideways, but rather as if pressure had been exerted directly on the sea and on the site of the disaster.

These attacks come as the judgment of the United Nations Special Tribunal for Lebanon is to take place on 7 August [2]. It will in all likelihood be postponed.