On 4 August 2020, the US Defense Department formed an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) under the command of the Navy. The Pentagon fears that Russia or China may already be in possession on non-conventional aircraft.

On 29 August 2020, during the meeting at the Andersen Air Force Base on the island of Guam between US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, the US side spelled out its concerns.

Two weeks later, on 14 September 2020, Japan’s defense minister instructed his armed forces to protect the country’s airspace, to film anything that might be considered abnormal, and to analyze it immediately.