Addressing the United Nations General Assembly by videoconference on 29 September 2020, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu jangled the nerves of Lebanese citizens [1].

Referring to the explosion that took place in Beirut on 4 August, without specifying whether it was an accident or an act of war, he indicated what could be the location of the next explosion: Jnah, a suburb of Beirut where, he claimed, the Hezbollah runs a weapons depot 50 meters from a gas station.

The IDF immediately released aerial photos of the designated target, as well as several other targets, in the south of the country. Hassan Nasrallah, secretary general of Hezbollah, announced that a visit to the site was being organized for the benefit of the press to expose Mr. Netanyahu’s lies.