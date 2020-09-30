According to incoming reports, militants from illegal armed units are being moved to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone from Syria and Libya to take a direct part in the hostilities.

We are seriously concerned about this development that not only escalates tensions in the conflict zone but also creates long-term security threats for all countries in the region.

We urge the leaders of the interested states to take effective measures to prevent the use of foreign terrorists and mercenaries in the conflict, and we call for their immediate withdrawal from the region.