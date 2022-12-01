The FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar hides a tragic reality on which the political-media mainstream has dropped a veil of silence. Above all the fact that this Gulf emirate has been chosen by FIFA to organize the 2022 World Cup. FIFA, the International Football Federation, is deeply corrupt, to the point that its top administrators have been arrested for fraud, racketeering and money laundering. No wonder FIFA, while choosing Qatar, kicked Russia out of the World Cup. The 2022 World Cup is the most expensive in history: Qatar spent 220 billion dollars (compared to the 4 billion spent by Germany to organize the 2006 World Cup).

Qatar - an emirate of 3 million people, 95% of whose labor force is made up of 2 million immigrants - used immigrant workers recruited from Nepal, Bangladesh and other Asian countries to build the stadiums and infrastructure for the World Cup. Lured by false promises, once in Qatar they were subjected to slave-like exploitation. Their passports were sequestered to prevent them from leaving the country. They have been forced to work massively long hours, in dangerous conditions, with temperatures of 40-50 degrees, for wages much lower than those promised. They have been forced to live in slums with disastrous hygiene conditions. There is evidence that about 15,000 of them died, their deaths being officially attributed to "natural causes". The families were therefore denied any compensation.

All this is ignored by the "international community" because Qatar, a country that violates the most basic human rights, has been named by President Biden as "America’s greatest Non-NATO ally". The Al Udeid airbase in Qatar is the largest US military base in the Middle East. It is home to, among other things, strategic nuclear attack bombers. Italy, which has sent more than 600 military personnel to guard the stadiums where the World Cup is being held, has important military agreements with Qatar, to which it supplies helicopter gunships and other weapons.