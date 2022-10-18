A drawn-out judiciary procedure which involved world leading cement manufacturer Lafarge SA ended with the company pleading guilty, in a U.S. district court, for having allowed its employees in Syria to provide material support and resources to ISIS. It will have to pay a fine of 778 million dollars.

This procedure is distinct from the one opened in France where Lafarge is charged with “violati ng an embargo”, “financing a terrorist enterprise”, “endangering the lives of others” and "complicity in crimes against the humanity”.

However, these legal actions are still very far from the truth.

In reality, Lafarge provided Daesh with some 6 million tons of cement, which was used to build fortifications and underground bunkers for the jihadists on such a scale that it took the Russian aircraft 6 months to destroy them. But it was never tried for this, or even indicted. Subsequently, Lafarge authorized the French Special Forces to use its Jalabiyeh factory as a military base. For these two operations, Lafarge dealt directly with the U.S. and French intelligence services, CIA and DGSE respectively.