At a meeting of the Russian Security Council, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that he had received 16,000 applications from foreign volunteers eager to fight against the neo-Nazis in Ukraine. These are mainly people who took on ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

The Board greenlighted the initiative.

In 2007, during the second Chechen War, Al-Qaeda and the neo-Nazis forged an alliance against Russia, under the joint authority of Dmitri Yarosh (current special adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armies) and Dokou Oumarov (then Emir of the Islamic Emirate of Ichkeria).

Meanwhile, Ukraine claimed to have enlisted 66,000 foreign volunteers who have been integrated into its Territorial Defense Forces which already boasts “nationalist” militias (of the Stepan Bandera type).