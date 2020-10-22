- On 21 October 2020, the Greek Navy mobilized around 60 boats to protect the Aegean Islands in the event of a Turkish attack.
- Konstantin Zatulin, deputy chairman of the Russian Federation State Duma, alluded to a possible Russian landing in Azerbaijan to hunt down the jihadists. The Russian Navy has been engaged in exercises off Baku since 16 October.
- Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay, on his part, has publicly considered a possible military intervention by his country to safeguard the rights of Azerbaijan.

- Speaking at the end of an interview with the Armenian president on the sidelines of NATO defense ministers’ virtual meeting, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg assured that his organization supports a strict ceasefire application and highlighted its good relations with both parties in the conflict.
- Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay stressed that NATO would probably not intervene if Turkey were to enter the war in Azerbaijan.
- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian stressed that Azerbaijan will continue to violate the ceasefire as long as he is confident of Turkey’s support.

- Germany has rejected a Greek request to stop arms exports to Turkey during this time of crisis.

- Members of the UN Security Council continued their contacts behind closed doors.