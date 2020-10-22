On 21 October 2020, the Greek Navy mobilized around 60 boats to protect the Aegean Islands in the event of a Turkish attack.

Konstantin Zatulin, deputy chairman of the Russian Federation State Duma, alluded to a possible Russian landing in Azerbaijan to hunt down the jihadists. The Russian Navy has been engaged in exercises off Baku since 16 October.

Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay, on his part, has publicly considered a possible military intervention by his country to safeguard the rights of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the end of an interview with the Armenian president on the sidelines of NATO defense ministers’ virtual meeting, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg assured that his organization supports a strict ceasefire application and highlighted its good relations with both parties in the conflict.

Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay stressed that NATO would probably not intervene if Turkey were to enter the war in Azerbaijan.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian stressed that Azerbaijan will continue to violate the ceasefire as long as he is confident of Turkey’s support.

Germany has rejected a Greek request to stop arms exports to Turkey during this time of crisis.

Members of the UN Security Council continued their contacts behind closed doors.