French Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin (photo), has started building up a case aimed to have the “Gray Wolves” dissolved by the Council of Ministers.

At the end of October 2020, the Gray Wolves attempted to stage anti-Armenian pogroms in France and defaced the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

The Gray Wolves are an armed fascist group, constituting the military wing of the Turkish Nationalist Action Party (MHP). They also make up the Turkish secret militia serving in NATO’s stay-behind network.

They murdered thousands of opponents in the 1970s and took part in the aggression against Syria within the ranks of the Free Syrian Army.

It was they who attempted to assassinate Pope John Paul II when he supported Cardinal Agostino Casaroli’s Ostpolitik with the Soviet Union (1981), then pinned responsibility on the Bulgarian secret services.

They differ from President Erdoğan’s policies only on two points: they are not religious and despise the Iranians (among others).