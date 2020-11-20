FE data center, Sandagergård (Amager Island)

The Danish press has published a series of revelations about the state’s participation in a vast operation to spy on its own agencies and on its private defense companies by the United States.

As it turns out, in 1992, President Bill Clinton asked then Danish Prime Minister Poul Nyrup Rasmussen for access to his country’s core internet system. The latter, a diehard Atlanticist, readily acceded. The relations procedures between the NSA (National Security Agency) and the FE (Forsvarets Efterretningstjeneste) were put on paper.

This mechanism allows the US to intercept any internet activity on the part of each and every Dane, as well as that of any foreigner passing through Denmak.

During Barack Obama’s mandate (that is, after Edward Snowden’s revelations and the US commitment to no longer spy on its allies), the United States managed to rig the Danish tender procedure for fighter jets and impose the F-35 to the detriment of the Danish and European industry.

The general public mistakenly views this as a case of espionage. In fact, it was authorized by the Prime Minister and implemented by the Danish military and electromagnetic intelligence service. It is the continuation of the system put in place after WWII by the CIA (USA), and later by NATO (USA + UK), labeled Stay-behind network (Gladio). Under the pretext of fighting against the Soviet Union, the Anglo-Americans took the liberty of interfering in the internal affairs of allied countries, going so far as to have a prime minister assassinated or to orchestrate coups d’etat. The branch of the Danish Stay-behind network, Absalon, - allegedly dissolved in 1989 - was, to boot, located in the heart of the FE (Forsvarets Efterretningstjeneste) [1]. Everything suggests that the same device continues to be active in all NATO member states.