An FBI memo points to plans for armed protests expected to take place in each of the 50 US states on the day of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, as reported by Fox News [1].

Let us recall that the conflict is not between Republicans and Democrats, but Jacksonians pitted against the two major political parties. It should therefore not unfold in Washington D.C., but in the federated states.

Joe Biden’s inauguration theme on 20 January 2021 will be "America United." Security for the event will be provided by the Secret Service, assisted by the Pentagon’s Department of Homeland Security, the Capitol Police and other law enforcement in Washington [2].