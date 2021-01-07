On instructions from my Government, I should like to convey to you the following information:

On Wednesday, 6 January 2021, at 2310 hours, the Israeli enemy authorities once again attacked the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, in flagrant violation of Security Council resolution 350 (1974) on the Disengagement of Forces Agreement, launching successive rocket bursts at the southern part of the occupied Syrian Golan.

The ongoing State terrorism being perpetrated by the Israeli occupation authorities has been on the rise recently, particularly as their attacks and plots against Syria continue to fail. It has gotten to the point that they have brazenly declared in their security data for the past year that their army carried out 50 raids on targets deep inside Syrian territory. Those Israeli attacks coincided with the recent crimes committed by armed terrorist groups against civilian transportation in the Syrian desert, which have led to the deaths and injuries of a number of Syrian citizens. This demonstrates yet again beyond any doubt that Israeli terrorism and takfirist terrorism are working in full coordination to achieve their common objectives, which include, on the one hand, prolonging the crisis in Syria by supporting armed terrorist groups (the partners of Israel in terrorism), and on the other hand, obstructing efforts by the Syrian Arab Army and its allies to defeat Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, the Nusrah Front and affiliated terrorist groups that go by other names.

The Syrian Arab Republic reiterates that the continued aggressive and dangerous approach being taken by Israel demonstrates prior coordination among the three occupiers – Israeli, Turkish and American – who are occupying cherished parts of Syrian territory while receiving cover and unlimited support from the administration of the United States, which, along with other States on the Security Council, provides them with immunity from accountability.

Syria stresses yet again that the continuation of these systematic attacks, which are posing a greater threat to regional security and stability than at any previous time, are unacceptable and will never be allowed to become part of an accepted status quo. Syria also stresses that all these Israeli attacks will not succeed in terrorizing the Syrian people. On the contrary, they have reinforced the Syrian people’s determination to achieve their inevitable victory over terrorism and recover the occupied Syrian Golan up to the line of 4 June 1967.

The Syrian Arab Republic once again calls upon the Security Council to fulfil its responsibilities under the Charter of the United Nations, the most important of which is the maintenance of international peace and security. The new year of 2021 provides a fresh opportunity to take resolute and immediate action to prevent the recurrence of these Israeli acts of aggression and terrorism, to compel Israel to respect Security Council resolutions on the Disengagement of Forces Agreement, and to hold Israel accountable for its terrorism and crimes against the Syrian people, which constitute flagrant violations of the Charter of the United Nations, the provisions of international law, Security Council resolutions 242 (1967), 338 (1973), 350 (1974) and 497 (1981), and the relevant international counter-terrorism resolutions and instruments.

I should be grateful if the present letter could be circulated as a document of the Security Council.