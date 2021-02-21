On 15 February 2021, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) appointed General Russell L. Honoré (photo) to conduct the investigation into the 6 January storming of the Capitol.

General Honoré is renowned for having coordinated military relief efforts during Hurricane Katrina. He is a Republican, close to former President George W. Bush and fiercely opposed to former President Donald Trump. In several radio and television interviews, he indicated that on the basis of his inquiry, this event was an "inside job": i.e. orchestrated from within the Capitol.

His theory is that the Capitol police, which is supposedly made up of 30 to 40 percent supporters of former President Trump, let the protesters in without calling for reinforcements.

In turn, Trump supporters point out that General Honoré was opposed to taking similar action to thwart the attack on government buildings last year in Portland, Oregon. They also point out that he was somehow able to make that accusation a month before being appointed.

Moreover, the fence that was temporarily erected around the Capitol building could stay up permanently.