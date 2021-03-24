According to documents obtained by ABC television, former Obama administration members who joined the Biden administration hugely increased their fortunes during the four years of the Trump presidency.

Thus :

Susan Rice (former National Security Advisor and now Director of the Domestic Policy Council) increased her assets from $ 13.6 million to $ 149 million. She notably owns shares of Johnson & Johnson, Apple and Microsoft. She sits on the boards of directors of Netflix and Canada’s Enbridge (hydrocarbons). Her revenue in 2020 amounted to $ 6.7 million.

Ron Klain (former Vice-President Biden’s chief of staff and current Chief of Staff to President Biden) received a salary of $ 2 million in 2020 from venture capital firm, Revolution.

Jeffrey Zients (former head of the National Economic Council now serving as adviser to the president) owns a fortune of $ 532.1 million, a tenfold increase in four years. He was a member of Facebook’s board of directors.

Brian Deese (former economic adviser to President Obama, upgraded to chairman of the National Economic Council), whose $ 175,000 salary at the end of Obama’s term rose to $ 2.3 million annually when he joined investment management corporation BlackRock Inc.

Jen O’Malley Dillon (former campaign manager for Barack Obama, currently serving as deputy chief of staff) worked for General Electric, Lyft, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and (Bill) Gates Ventures, among others. In 2020 her salary amounted to $ 800,000.

Jake Sullivan (formerly, National Security adviser to Vice-President Biden is now National Security adviser to President Biden) owns shares of Abbott Labs, American Express, Facebook, FedEx, Google, Merck, Visa and Verizon.

Julissa Reynoso Pantaleón (former Ambassador to Uruguay is now the First Lady’s Chief of Staff) gained $ 1.5 million in 2020 from a law firm.

Vanita Gupta (former civil rights prosecutor, has been appointed Attorney General) owns $ 14.8 million and in 2020 received $ 1.5 million in payments.

Beyond these astounding fortunes, the question arises as to the independence of ex-members of three lobbying firms: Macro Advisory Partners (of former British secret service chief John Sawers), Albright Stonebridge Group (linked to former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright), and WestExec (founded by current Secretary of State Antony Blinken).