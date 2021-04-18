Strikes against Israeli Mossad offices, a US military base and another Turkish military base were reported on 13, 14 and 15 April 2021 in the city of Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan.

For the first time, they were not executed with rockets, but with drones.

The local press links the first attack to the confrontation between Israel and Iran and attributes the other two to a hitherto unknown group, identified as Awliyaa al-Dam (The Guardians of the Blood). For its part, the Iranian press attributes the three attacks to the Shiite resistance group Saraya Olia al-Da.

The regional Kurdish government has denied the presence of any Israeli installations in its district and dismissed the announcement of their attack as fake news.

The Barzani family, in power since Operation “Desert Storm” (1991), created the Iraqi Kurdistan region taking advantage of the no-fly zone established by the United States and the UK against President Saddam Hussein. Gradually, this small stronghold became an Israeli colony.