Within the framework of the DoD China Task Force, the United States made overtures to the other members of the “Quad” (Australia, India, Japan, USA).

The reported purpose of the initiative was to reactivate this structure in order to convert it into a military alliance for the defense of democracy.

Other contacts have also been made with South Korea, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam with a view to creating a Quad +.

This strategy aims to avoid doing anything that directly threatens China, but to isolate it politically.

Of course, this portrayal will have to be propped up by a propaganda apparatus: India under Narendra Modi and the United States under Joe Biden no longer being democracies.