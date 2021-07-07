At the USA-Russia summit in Geneva (aka “Yalta II”) held on 6June 6, 2021, the two heads of state, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, are said to have laid the foundations for a peace agreement in Ukraine.

It would be a question of either recognizing the peculiarities of the Russian-speaking regions of Ukraine or their independence from Ukraine. With this in mind, the representatives of the two self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk are expected to take part in meetings based on the Normandy format, that is, not only with representatives from Ukraine, but also from Germany, France and Russia.

Let us recall that the Minsk Protocol (2014) and the Minsk Agreement II (2015) have never been applied by Ukraine.

Minsk II had already been negotiated according to the format being currently proposed (photo). The People’s Republics of Donestk and Luhansk have officially requested a meeting along the same lines.