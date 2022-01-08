The Kazakh Security Council met on 6 January 2021 in Nur-Sultan, presided over by the head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and in the presence of the speakers of the legislative assemblies.

The Council took stock of the terrorist attacks that were staged during the 2 January protests over a hike in fuel prices. According to reports, those perpetrating the attacks belong to the same groups of foreign jihadists who fought in Syria. Snipers on rooftops randomly killing protestors and police in order to sow chaos. These groups have taken over weapons storage facilities and are distributing weapons to domestic Islamists.

The Council turned for assistance to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to protect the civilian population.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has ordered Kazakh security forces to shoot to kill jihadists without warning.