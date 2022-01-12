The small group of Jacksonian lawmakers in Congress (all members of the Republican Party) have formed a caucus to monitor the implementation of the Abraham Accords (photo) negotiated by President Donald Trump and his special advisor Jared Kushner.

On 27 August 2020, Jared Kushner’s think tank, the Abraham Accords Peace Institute, had approved a confidential annual strategy (document available here) which envisaged the creation of such a caucus.