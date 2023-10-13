Former United States President Donald Trump has called on his followers and donors to work towards removing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power.

According to his close circle, Donald Trump’s aim is to penalize him for his passive reaction to the warnings given by the Egyptian intelligence services on the imminence of the Hamas attack. Trump’s opponents, on the contrary, allege that he is driven by a desire for revenge after being dropped by Netanyahu during the 2020 US election.

In addition, Donald Trump urged those close to him to put pressure on Israel to incite reason and moderation.

Benjamin Netanyahu and his Defense Minister, General Yoav Gallant, announced that they were preparing to “crush” the “animals” of Hamas. They asked 1.1 million Palestinians to flee Gaza City to nowhere.

Donald Trump was considered to be a personal friend of Benjamin Netanyahu and the most pro-Israeli of US presidents. With the Abraham Accords, he attempted to replace the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with a business approach, modeled on how President Andrew Jackson had put an end to the Indian genocide.