Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. and Digital World Acquisition Corp. raised $ 1 billion for Donald Trump’s social network, Truth Social, which will launch in 2022.

The names of the investors were not disclosed.

When he was sitting President of the United States, Donald Trump was vilified by the mainstream media in line with the plan devised by lobbyist David Brock [1]. He then chose to communicate via social networks. However, in collusion with Democrats in Congress, Facebook and Twitter excluded him from their platforms.