During an electoral rally in Laconia (New Hampshire), US presidential candidate Donald Trump recalled that there had never been a foreign attack on September 11, 2001, as he had stated immediately on New York 1 television channel.

He also added that this bloody scene had not only claimed 3,000 victims in the United States, but above all served as a pretext for the massacre of millions of innocent people in the broader Middle East.

Thierry Meyssan was the first in the world to declare, on Voltairenet.org, that the official account of the 9/11 had no connection with reality. He subsequently published a best selling book, 9/11: The Big Lie, to analyze the ramifications of such a deception: firstly, the setting up of a system of mass surveillance in the United States and throughout the West (confirmed by Edward Snowden); secondly, the extension of imperialism to the wider Middle East (confirmed by Julian Assange). In 2005, Thierry Meyssan organized a conference in Brussels with 150 personalities from around the world to elaborate a response to the Straussians and other neo-conservatives. One of Donald Trump’s lawyers (who had not yet entered politics) was in attendance.

Since then, two official interventions have contradicted Bush’s version of events:

The FBI has concluded that U.S. Attorney General Theodore Olson’s claim to have spoken with his wife aboard Flight AA 77 before it crashed into the Pentagon was false.

A member of the Office of Military Commissions, Daniel Canestraro, testified that two of the alleged hijackers were CIA agents.