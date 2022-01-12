President Joe Biden secretly okayed the shipment of $ 200 million worth of arms to Ukraine at the end of December 2021, Politico reveals.

This shipment comes as President Vladimir Putin published, on 17 December 2021, a proposal for a Treaty guaranteeing peace based on the respect for the United Nations Charter and the given word.

The total quantity of arms shipped from the United States to Ukraine by the Biden administration amount, therefore, to a value of $ 500 million, plus the $ 200 million pending delivery. To this should be added arms shipped from Turkey plus US, German and Finnish weapons shipped from Estonia.