Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy committee of the Iranian parliament, said in a tweet on 15 January 2022:

"#Important_Relations between #Iran and #Saudi Arabia are being revived and #Embassies are preparing to reopen. This will have an important impact on easing regional tensions and boosting the unity of the #Islamic world. Stupidity of #Extremists”.

Tehran and Riyadh have been holding talks for four months through the heads of their secret services while Iran is entering the Vienna negotiations on its nuclear programs. All this against a backdrop of war in Yemen and clashes in Iraq and Lebanon.