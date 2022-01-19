The US Joint Chiefs of Staff have posted online a conference featuring military historian David B. Crist, which took place on 18 September 2020. Therein, the expert reveals a nuclear war plan drawn up by the Pentagon in the 1980s.

At the time, the United States was convinced that not content with having deployed its troops in Afghanistan at the request of the autochthonous Communist government, the Soviet Union was getting ready to invade the Iranian monarchy in order to seize the oil reserves, which were of vital importance to NATO. Then, after the Islamic Revolution led by Ayatollah Khomeini, the USSR was again suspected to wanting to invade Iran, this time to keep in check Shia influence in Central Asia.

Please note that no Soviet document or testimony has ever emerged to corroborate the paranoid fantasies of the Pentagon.

Even so, Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan authorized the planning of a nuclear war against the Soviets in Iran, with the support of the Israelis in particular.

It should further be noted that the Pentagon’s delusions about an alleged Iranian military nuclear program started precisely when Imam Khomeini ordered it to be dismantled,

The publication of these Pentagon fantasies takes place in the context of a serious crisis between the United States and Russia. ‎