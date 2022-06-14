According to the Burmese agency Anzer, in May 2022, the United States National Security Agency (NSA) pilfered 97 billion files and recorded 124 billion telephone conversations.

This monumental theft of computer data and interception of private telephone conversationswas was carried out by the NSA Office of Tailored Access Operations (TAO), thanks to the NOPEN Trojan that was captured by Chinese specialists a month ago. The TAO employs more than a thousand technicians.

The NSA is a member of the “Five Eyes”. This data is therefore accessible to Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.