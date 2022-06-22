Following the Marrakech summit where Under-Secretary of State Victoria Nuland laid down the terms of the next US war [1], a Moroccan delegation traveled to Washington to hold meetings with the main U.S. security officials, which were held on 13 and 14 June 2022.

Abdellatif Hammouchi, the head of Morocco’s General Directorate for National Security and Territorial Surveillance (DGSN-DGST), was received by FBI Director Christopher Wray, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, and CIA Director William Burns.

7,000 US soldiers will participate in the African Lion exercises in southern Morocco, representing 13 African states.

During the Sahel War in the making, Morocco could play the same role as that of Israel during the War against Syria.