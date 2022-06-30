According to the Jerusalem Post, it is not a war that is playing out between the Mossad (against the JCPOA) and the Israeli Military Intelligence (in favor of the JCPOA) over the Iranian nuclear project, as was reported by the Yediot Aharonot daily, but a real cacophony within these two institutions, which many see as the largest division of the security establishment ever experienced in Israel.

At the same time as negotiations between United States and Iranians are due to resume in Qatar, the Jerusalem Post classified the actors into two groups according to their stance:

Political class

Naftali Bennett: against

Yair Lapid: against

Benjamin Netanyahu: against

IDF

General Aviv Kohavi, chief of the armies: against

General Aaron Haliva, head of military intelligence: in favor

Gadi Eisenkot, former chief of the armies: against

DROR SHALOM, former leader of military analysts: against

Amos Yadlin, former head of the IDF intelligence: against

Mossad

David Barnea, Managing Director: against

Yossi Cohen, former managing director: against

Yossi Kuperwasser, former analyst director: against

YAAKOV AMIDROR, former secretary of the National Security Council: against

Efrayim Halevy, former managing director: in favor

Tamir Pardo, former managing director: in favor

Shabtai Shavit, former managing director: in favor

Danny Yatom, former managing director: in favor

Sima Shine, former head of the Iran office: in favor