According to the Jerusalem Post, it is not a war that is playing out between the Mossad (against the JCPOA) and the Israeli Military Intelligence (in favor of the JCPOA) over the Iranian nuclear project, as was reported by the Yediot Aharonot daily, but a real cacophony within these two institutions, which many see as the largest division of the security establishment ever experienced in Israel.
At the same time as negotiations between United States and Iranians are due to resume in Qatar, the Jerusalem Post classified the actors into two groups according to their stance:
Political class
Naftali Bennett: against
Yair Lapid: against
Benjamin Netanyahu: against
IDF
General Aviv Kohavi, chief of the armies: against
General Aaron Haliva, head of military intelligence: in favor
Gadi Eisenkot, former chief of the armies: against
DROR SHALOM, former leader of military analysts: against
Amos Yadlin, former head of the IDF intelligence: against
Mossad
David Barnea, Managing Director: against
Yossi Cohen, former managing director: against
Yossi Kuperwasser, former analyst director: against
YAAKOV AMIDROR, former secretary of the National Security Council: against
Efrayim Halevy, former managing director: in favor
Tamir Pardo, former managing director: in favor
Shabtai Shavit, former managing director: in favor
Danny Yatom, former managing director: in favor
Sima Shine, former head of the Iran office: in favor
«Iran deal results: Mossad vs. Mossad, IDF vs. IDF - analysis», Yonah Jeremy Bob, Jerusalem Post, June 27, 2022.
Stay In Touch
Follow us on social networks
Subscribe to weekly newsletter