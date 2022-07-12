President Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered his defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov (pictured), to build up a million-strong army to take back “occupied territories” from Russia.

The Russian army has committed only about 200,000 troops in Ukraine. By contrast, Ukrainian forces before the war consisted of 200,000 regular army soldiers, to which it was necessary to add 100,000 men drawn from the Banderite militias. Over the past eight years, on a rotational basis, 400,000 men, consisting for the most part of Banderites, have fought against their fellow citizens of Donbass. Currently, there are 700,000 engaged in combat on the Ukrainian side.

Oleksii Reznikov is neither a soldier nor a politician, but a jurist. He owes his position as Minister of Defense to his wife, television anchor Yulia Zorii.