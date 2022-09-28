The Russian military-industrial complex is in the throes of a severe crisis due to the bankruptcy of JSC Spetsremont.

Several units are expected to shut down shortly:

– 50th Automobile Repair Plant, Rostov-on-Don

– 258th Filling and Transport Equipment Repair Plant, Bataysk.

– 751st Repair Plant, Rostov, Yaroslavl region

– 5th Automobile Repair Plant, Yekaterinburg

– 88th Central Automobile Repair Plant in Chita

– 15th Central Automobile Repair Plant, Novosibirsk

– 172nd Automobile Repair Plant, Voronezh

– 9th Automobile Repair and Ceramic Armor Plant, Saratov and Engels

– 487th Automobile Repair Plant, Republic of Bashkortostan

– 81st Central Engineer Base, Yaroslavl Region

– 1st Drawing Bureau, Moscow

– 85th Repair Plant, Bryansk

– 261st Repair Plant, Novgorod

Officers have commented on the corruption within these factories, which generated difficulties for the upkeep of military vehicles.

It is in this context that the dismissal of General Dmitri Bulgakov on 24 September must be construed. He was in charge of logistics at the Ministry of Defence.

According to the Russian officers familiar with the matter, the logistical problem can still be fixed quickly, but time is running out.