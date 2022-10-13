According to Amnesty International, Latvia deters illegal intra-European immigrants from entering its country illegally by torturing them. They are beaten and given taser shocks to their genitals. Contrarily, the red carpet is rolled out for illegal European immigrants, especially if they are Ukrainians.
During the Second World War, the guards at the Nazi extermination camps were not German, but overwhelmingly Latvian. In 2005, the President of the Latvian Republic, Vaira Vike-Freiberga, was the first head of state to rehabilitate Nazism in Europe.
«Latvia: Return home or never leave the woods: Refugees and migrants arbitrarily detained, beaten and coerced into “voluntary” returns», Amnesty International, October 12, 2022.
