David Ray Griffin has died at the age of 83. In 2002, this famous American theologian was set to write a book to expose Thierry Meyssan’s thesis that the attacks of September 11, 2001 were an inside US operation as absurd and anti-American.

However, after reading 9/11: The Big Lie and verifying its arguments, he was flabbergasted, changed his mind and wrote The New Pearl Harbor, becoming the intellectual point of reference in North America for this crime.

He subsequently wrote several books on the inner workings of the US federal state, seeking to understand how the government could take part in such an operation, killing more than 3,000 people in its own country.