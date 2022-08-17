The families of 76 U.S. victims of the attacks of September 11, 2001, wrote to President Joe Biden asking him to release the 7 billion dollars that belong to the Afghan government.

They argue that the legal action they undertook did not aim to starve the Afghan people, but to punish those responsible for the attacks.

A silent battle opposes the families of the 9/11 victims, some of whom hope to finally receive the compensation they were assigned by the courts.

It should be recalled that, on 3 October 2012, Judge George B. Daniel of the Southern District of New York, fixed the amount of the damages at $6,050,513,805, even though no proceedings were held to determine the identity of the culprits. Relying on the 9/11 Presidential Commission Report, President Biden holds Al-Qaeda to be the chief culprit and Afghanistan an accomplice. Accordingly, he froze Afghanistan’s assets in the United States during the fall of Kabul and ordered the assassination of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.