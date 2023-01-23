Based on our own international network of reporters and correspondents we have created over the past six months, edited and constantly improved a weekly newsletter dedicated to the end of Western hegemony and the transition to a multipolar world.
This exceptional tool is accessible by subscription.
– Yearly subscription: 150 euros
– Monthly subscription: 15 euros
Contents of N°24:
– Editorial: Iranian-Saudi normalization could bring peace to the Middle East
– Washington deprives the EU of Russian hydrocarbons but keeps importing them
– Controversy surrounding actor Steven Seagal
– For Kanye West blacks are the true descendants of the Hebrews
– President Biden scatters classified documents
– Big Pharma relied on Twitter to protect its super profits
– Republican law proposals
– Antony Blinken supports freedom of conscience
– Douglas Wise does not recognize his mistake
– Pentagon coordination with Ukrainian armies
– A former secretary of President Felipe Calderon’s tried in the US
– Planned Attack against Francia Marquez
– Anderson Torres allegedly planned a coup in Brazil
– Venezuela pursues rebellious pro-Western politicians
– France lectures Russia
– The French Left against the rich
– Belgium limits the investigation into the corruption of European bodies
– German industry hopes to meet NATO ammunition needs
– Poland fears Russian victory in Ukraine
– The EU and NATO plan to massively increase military spending
– Respublika Srpska does not think like the EU
– Censorship on the bombing of a civilian building in Dnipro
– Ukrainian interior minister dies
– Ukrainian army distributes fake document falsely attributed to Orthodox Church
– The CIA retrospectively claims to have saved President Zelensky
– Russian Chief of Staff takes command of the operation in Ukraine
– Wagner takes on Soledar
– Controversy in the case of Russian soldiers killed at Makiivka
– Uncertainty around the Russian law penalizing homosexual propaganda
– Russian airlines victims of Western “sanctions”
– Investigation of the Mariupol Massacres
– Russia commissions nuclear underwater drones
– Transformation of the Russian army
– Russia wants to try Merkel and Hollande before a new Nuremberg Tribunal
– Who is spy Paul Whelan?
– CIA concerned about Wagner’s presence in Libya
– Tunisian opposition does not strengthen after the elections
– Bezalel Smotrich displays his homophobia
– Israel’s Supreme Court recommends the resignation of a Shaas minister
– Qatar opposes reconciliation between Hamas and Syria
– UN General Assembly condemns Israeli retaliation against the Palestinian Authority
– Israeli hostage Abera Mengistu still alive
– Greece condemns Israeli company Intellexa
– Danny Danon prepares the annexation of the West Bank
– Drug trafficking threatens Lebanon’s security
– Hezbollah will soon have 200,000 militiamen
– Qatar predicts a return of Russian gas to the EU
– Emirati oil director to chair COP28
– Iran deploys its Navy off the coast of the US
– New version of the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
– Iranian armies acquire Russian fighter jets
– Forced resignation of Vietnamese president
– Tensions between South Korea and Iran
– China’s population is declining but its economy keeps growing
– Washington tries to ban exports from Xinjiang
– Beijing reframes its ties with Washington
– Fumio Kishida prepares the next G7
– Japan beats the drum against China
This week, our documentary supplement features four pages of think tank reports.
