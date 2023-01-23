Based on our own international network of reporters and correspondents we have created over the past six months, edited and constantly improved a weekly newsletter dedicated to the end of Western hegemony and the transition to a multipolar world.

Contents of N°24:

– Editorial: Iranian-Saudi normalization could bring peace to the Middle East

– Washington deprives the EU of Russian hydrocarbons but keeps importing them

– Controversy surrounding actor Steven Seagal

– For Kanye West blacks are the true descendants of the Hebrews

– President Biden scatters classified documents

– Big Pharma relied on Twitter to protect its super profits

– Republican law proposals

– Antony Blinken supports freedom of conscience

– Douglas Wise does not recognize his mistake

– Pentagon coordination with Ukrainian armies

– A former secretary of President Felipe Calderon’s tried in the US

– Planned Attack against Francia Marquez

– Anderson Torres allegedly planned a coup in Brazil

– Venezuela pursues rebellious pro-Western politicians

– France lectures Russia

– The French Left against the rich

– Belgium limits the investigation into the corruption of European bodies

– German industry hopes to meet NATO ammunition needs

– Poland fears Russian victory in Ukraine

– The EU and NATO plan to massively increase military spending

– Respublika Srpska does not think like the EU

– Censorship on the bombing of a civilian building in Dnipro

– Ukrainian interior minister dies

– Ukrainian army distributes fake document falsely attributed to Orthodox Church

– The CIA retrospectively claims to have saved President Zelensky

– Russian Chief of Staff takes command of the operation in Ukraine

– Wagner takes on Soledar

– Controversy in the case of Russian soldiers killed at Makiivka

– Uncertainty around the Russian law penalizing homosexual propaganda

– Russian airlines victims of Western “sanctions”

– Investigation of the Mariupol Massacres

– Russia commissions nuclear underwater drones

– Transformation of the Russian army

– Russia wants to try Merkel and Hollande before a new Nuremberg Tribunal

– Who is spy Paul Whelan?

– CIA concerned about Wagner’s presence in Libya

– Tunisian opposition does not strengthen after the elections

– Bezalel Smotrich displays his homophobia

– Israel’s Supreme Court recommends the resignation of a Shaas minister

– Qatar opposes reconciliation between Hamas and Syria

– UN General Assembly condemns Israeli retaliation against the Palestinian Authority

– Israeli hostage Abera Mengistu still alive

– Greece condemns Israeli company Intellexa

– Danny Danon prepares the annexation of the West Bank

– Drug trafficking threatens Lebanon’s security

– Hezbollah will soon have 200,000 militiamen

– Qatar predicts a return of Russian gas to the EU

– Emirati oil director to chair COP28

– Iran deploys its Navy off the coast of the US

– New version of the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

– Iranian armies acquire Russian fighter jets

– Forced resignation of Vietnamese president

– Tensions between South Korea and Iran

– China’s population is declining but its economy keeps growing

– Washington tries to ban exports from Xinjiang

– Beijing reframes its ties with Washington

– Fumio Kishida prepares the next G7

– Japan beats the drum against China

This week, our documentary supplement features four pages of think tank reports.