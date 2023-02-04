Based on our own international network of reporters and correspondents we have created over the past six months, edited and constantly improved a weekly newsletter dedicated to the end of Western hegemony and the transition to a multipolar world.

Contents of N°26:

Editorial: The great purge has begun in Ukraine

– Pfizer’s experiments with Covid

– The US no longer knows how to defend religious freedom in Ukraine

– Biden administration refuses to explain its policy on Mexican border

– A sitting US general warns about an attack by China

– The Rockefeller against gas stoves

– The Federation of American Scientists is not what it used to be

– Will Congress raise the maximum ceiling on US public debt?

– The end of gasoline cars in the US means a global environment devastation

– Hunter Biden demands prosecution of Rudolph Giuliani and Steve Bannon for invasion of his privacy

– Pentagon successfully tests a small hypersonic missile

– Mexico will not send weapons to Ukraine

– Who committed a coup in Peru?

– Colombia will not send weapons to Ukraine

– Jair Bolsonaro remains in the USA

– Brazil will not send weapons to Ukraine

– Argentina will not send weapons to Ukraine

– Dismissal of British Conservative Party chairman

– After Merkel and Hollande, Boris Johnson confirms that the Minsk agreements were not aimed at peace in Ukraine

– The United Kingdom has fought 83 wars since 1945

– The British administration mismanages Brexit

– Polish PM discusses partition of Ukraine

– Polish personalities discuss Chechnya’s independence

– Poland accuses Russia of building new camps and does not invite it to Auschwitz celebrations

– Ukrainians destroyed their own country after independence

– Hungary nominates Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Nobel Peace Prize

– General Petr Pavel new Czech President

– Atlanticist Petr Pavel calls for peace negotiations in Ukraine

– Croatia will not send weapons to Ukraine

– The EU does not understand the difference between "International Law" and "rules-based international order"

– NATO is ready for World War

– Pentagon’s secret interest in Ukraine

– Russia excluded from the Olympics?

– Kremlin classifies its economic statistics

– Dissolution of the Moscow Helsinki Group

– Latvian media outlet Meduza banned in Russia

– Blagodatnoye liberated in Donbass

– Western sanctions benefit Moscow

– Egyptian-Indian rapprochement

– Dissolution of the Algerian League for the Defense of Human Rights

– Sudanese-Ethiopian reconciliation

– French defamation against Kenya and Tanzania

– Pentagon eliminates Daesh leader in Somalia

– M23 takes Kitchanga in DRC

– Rwanda shoots down Congolese plane

– Israeli-Palestinian escalation

– Benjamin Netanyahu wants to distribute weapons to Israeli Jewish civilians

– Israeli economists against Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies

– Supreme Court Justices against Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies

– Russia appreciates Israeli neutrality in Ukraine

– Who is behind Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies?

– Towards a drastic limitation of the right to strike in Israel

– OPCW accuses Syria of using chemical weapons in 2018

– Regime Change in Turkmenistan

– Kyrgyzstan to ban Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

– Pakistani-Russian reconciliation

– Bhutan-China talks

– Drug development in Myanmar

– NATO engages South Korea against Russia

– China’s PLA upgrades its fighter Jets

– "Lunar New Year" or "Chinese New Year"?

– Australian Day protest

– Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses Australians