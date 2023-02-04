Based on our own international network of reporters and correspondents we have created over the past six months, edited and constantly improved a weekly newsletter dedicated to the end of Western hegemony and the transition to a multipolar world.
Voltaire, International Newsletter is now published in seven languages:
– Dutch,
– English,
– French,
– Italian,
– German,
– Spanish
– Arab
This exceptional tool is only accessible by subscription.
– Yearly subscription: 150 euros
– monthly subscription: 15 euros
Contents of N°26:
Editorial: The great purge has begun in Ukraine
– Pfizer’s experiments with Covid
– The US no longer knows how to defend religious freedom in Ukraine
– Biden administration refuses to explain its policy on Mexican border
– A sitting US general warns about an attack by China
– The Rockefeller against gas stoves
– The Federation of American Scientists is not what it used to be
– Will Congress raise the maximum ceiling on US public debt?
– The end of gasoline cars in the US means a global environment devastation
– Hunter Biden demands prosecution of Rudolph Giuliani and Steve Bannon for invasion of his privacy
– Pentagon successfully tests a small hypersonic missile
– Mexico will not send weapons to Ukraine
– Who committed a coup in Peru?
– Colombia will not send weapons to Ukraine
– Jair Bolsonaro remains in the USA
– Brazil will not send weapons to Ukraine
– Argentina will not send weapons to Ukraine
– Dismissal of British Conservative Party chairman
– After Merkel and Hollande, Boris Johnson confirms that the Minsk agreements were not aimed at peace in Ukraine
– The United Kingdom has fought 83 wars since 1945
– The British administration mismanages Brexit
– Polish PM discusses partition of Ukraine
– Polish personalities discuss Chechnya’s independence
– Poland accuses Russia of building new camps and does not invite it to Auschwitz celebrations
– Ukrainians destroyed their own country after independence
– Hungary nominates Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Nobel Peace Prize
– General Petr Pavel new Czech President
– Atlanticist Petr Pavel calls for peace negotiations in Ukraine
– Croatia will not send weapons to Ukraine
– The EU does not understand the difference between "International Law" and "rules-based international order"
– NATO is ready for World War
– Pentagon’s secret interest in Ukraine
– Russia excluded from the Olympics?
– Kremlin classifies its economic statistics
– Dissolution of the Moscow Helsinki Group
– Latvian media outlet Meduza banned in Russia
– Blagodatnoye liberated in Donbass
– Western sanctions benefit Moscow
– Egyptian-Indian rapprochement
– Dissolution of the Algerian League for the Defense of Human Rights
– Sudanese-Ethiopian reconciliation
– French defamation against Kenya and Tanzania
– Pentagon eliminates Daesh leader in Somalia
– M23 takes Kitchanga in DRC
– Rwanda shoots down Congolese plane
– Israeli-Palestinian escalation
– Benjamin Netanyahu wants to distribute weapons to Israeli Jewish civilians
– Israeli economists against Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies
– Supreme Court Justices against Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies
– Russia appreciates Israeli neutrality in Ukraine
– Who is behind Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies?
– Towards a drastic limitation of the right to strike in Israel
– OPCW accuses Syria of using chemical weapons in 2018
– Regime Change in Turkmenistan
– Kyrgyzstan to ban Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
– Pakistani-Russian reconciliation
– Bhutan-China talks
– Drug development in Myanmar
– NATO engages South Korea against Russia
– China’s PLA upgrades its fighter Jets
– "Lunar New Year" or "Chinese New Year"?
– Australian Day protest
– Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses Australians
Stay In Touch
Follow us on social networks
Subscribe to weekly newsletter