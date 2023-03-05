Based on our own international network of reporters and correspondents we have created over the past six months, edited and constantly improved a weekly newsletter dedicated to the end of Western hegemony and the transition to a multipolar world.

Voltaire, International Newsletter is now published in six languages.

Contents of N°30:

Editorial: 400 Israeli settlers destroy a Palestinian village

– U.S. recalls its nationals to Russia

– U.S. armies can’t recruit

– Ajay Banga next World Bank Director

– Republican pre-primaries

– US Treasury blocks documents incriminating Hunter and James Biden

– House requires evidence of sincerity of senior national security officials

– The US exports its know-how to China

– US expert shows Congress that the PRC wants to destroy capitalism

– The People’s Republic of China manipulates Hollywood

– Mark Zuckerberg influenced the electoral system

– Russiagate backfires

– Origin of Covid-19

– The limits of US generosity

– Mayor of New York against separation of church and state

– US Chamber against the obligation of ethical investments

– EU finally accepts Brexit

– France reorganizes its military bases in Africa

– Recession fears in Germany

– Petition and demonstration in Germany against war in Ukraine

– Germany against the policy of the Israeli coalition

– German liberals against banning petrol vehicles

– Demonstration in Zurich against war in Ukraine

– Denmark abolishes a public holiday to fund its Defense

– Poland is gradually closing its Belarusian border

– Global public opinion doesn’t judge war in Ukraine the same way everywhere

– Westerners vs. TikTok

– Finland prepares for NATO membership

– ECHR could confiscate ’seized’ Russian assets

– US Treasury could confiscate ’seized’ Russian assets

– Ukraine attacks St. Petersburg

– Two political parties banned in Algeria

– Iran and Algeria want to use Mauritania against Morocco

– Tunisia becomes racist

– Risk of famine in Lake Chad Basin

– Sudanese power is divided

– Opaque election in Nigeria

– Washington imposes the pursuit of the "two-state solution" on President Abbas

– Resignation of Deputy Minister for Jewish Identity

– Hezbollah has nothing to do with Sheikh Rifai’s murder

– New revelations on Riad Salamé’s embezzlement

– Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union breaks Syria’s isolation

– Saudi-Syrian negotiations

– Saudi Arabia and Kuwait demand that the Arab military withdraw from the economy

– New divisions in Iraqi Kurdistan

– Saudi Arabia helps the people of Ukraine and soon of Donbass

– Complaint against TotalEnergies’ activities in Yemen

– Turkish public opinion turns against President Erdogan

– EU interferes in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

– New fall of the Iranian rial

– Attacks on girls’ schools in Iran

– Iraqi mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran

– Indian covert operations against Pakistan

– Pakistan tries to solve Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan problem with Afghanistan

– New leadership in Vietnam

– US representative calls for end to Korean War

– Risk of famine in North Korea

– Japan conditions its aid to North Korea

– China’s 12-point Proposal for Peace in Ukraine