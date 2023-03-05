Based on our own international network of reporters and correspondents we have created over the past six months, edited and constantly improved a weekly newsletter dedicated to the end of Western hegemony and the transition to a multipolar world.
Voltaire, International Newsletter is now published in six languages.
This exceptional tool is only accessible by subscription:
– Dutch
Jaarabonnement: 150 euro
Maandelijks abonnement: 15 euro
– English
Yearly subscription: 150 euros
Monthly subscription: 15 euros
– French
Souscription annuelle : 150 euros
Souscription mensuelle : 15 euros
– German
Jahresabonnement: 150 Euro
Monatsabonnement: 15 Euro
– Italian
Sottoscrizione annuale: 150 euro
Sottoscrizione mensile: 15 euro
– Spanish
Abono anual: 150€
Abono mensual: 15€
Contents of N°30:
Editorial: 400 Israeli settlers destroy a Palestinian village
– U.S. recalls its nationals to Russia
– U.S. armies can’t recruit
– Ajay Banga next World Bank Director
– Republican pre-primaries
– US Treasury blocks documents incriminating Hunter and James Biden
– House requires evidence of sincerity of senior national security officials
– The US exports its know-how to China
– US expert shows Congress that the PRC wants to destroy capitalism
– The People’s Republic of China manipulates Hollywood
– Mark Zuckerberg influenced the electoral system
– Russiagate backfires
– Origin of Covid-19
– The limits of US generosity
– Mayor of New York against separation of church and state
– US Chamber against the obligation of ethical investments
– EU finally accepts Brexit
– France reorganizes its military bases in Africa
– Recession fears in Germany
– Petition and demonstration in Germany against war in Ukraine
– Germany against the policy of the Israeli coalition
– German liberals against banning petrol vehicles
– Demonstration in Zurich against war in Ukraine
– Denmark abolishes a public holiday to fund its Defense
– Poland is gradually closing its Belarusian border
– Global public opinion doesn’t judge war in Ukraine the same way everywhere
– Westerners vs. TikTok
– Finland prepares for NATO membership
– ECHR could confiscate ’seized’ Russian assets
– US Treasury could confiscate ’seized’ Russian assets
– Ukraine attacks St. Petersburg
– Two political parties banned in Algeria
– Iran and Algeria want to use Mauritania against Morocco
– Tunisia becomes racist
– Risk of famine in Lake Chad Basin
– Sudanese power is divided
– Opaque election in Nigeria
– Washington imposes the pursuit of the "two-state solution" on President Abbas
– Resignation of Deputy Minister for Jewish Identity
– Hezbollah has nothing to do with Sheikh Rifai’s murder
– New revelations on Riad Salamé’s embezzlement
– Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union breaks Syria’s isolation
– Saudi-Syrian negotiations
– Saudi Arabia and Kuwait demand that the Arab military withdraw from the economy
– New divisions in Iraqi Kurdistan
– Saudi Arabia helps the people of Ukraine and soon of Donbass
– Complaint against TotalEnergies’ activities in Yemen
– Turkish public opinion turns against President Erdogan
– EU interferes in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict
– New fall of the Iranian rial
– Attacks on girls’ schools in Iran
– Iraqi mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran
– Indian covert operations against Pakistan
– Pakistan tries to solve Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan problem with Afghanistan
– New leadership in Vietnam
– US representative calls for end to Korean War
– Risk of famine in North Korea
– Japan conditions its aid to North Korea
– China’s 12-point Proposal for Peace in Ukraine
