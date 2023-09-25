During the reception of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Federal Parliament of Canada, Speaker of the House Anthony Rota introduced a veteran sitting in the public gallery.

“I am very proud to say that he is from North Bay and my constituency of Nipissing-Timiskaming. He’s a Ukrainian hero, a Canadian hero, and we are grateful for his entire service”, adding that he had fought in the 1st Ukrainian Division. President Zelensky looked on, waving his fist and smiling.

This veteran is Yaroslav Hunk (98 years old). He fought in the 1st Ukrainian Division, better known as the SS Galicia Division. He took part in numerous massacres of Ukrainian, Jewish, Polish and Slovak civilians.

Following the ceremony, several Jewish organizations, including the Simon Wiesenthal Friends Center, issued vehement protests.

As can be seen, the monument honoring the heroes of the SS Galicia division was vandalized.

Canadian Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King, a personal friend of Adolf Hitler, harbored many war criminals at the end of World War II, including Dmitry Dontsov, the founder of integral Ukrainian nationalism. Dontsov, who was not tried at Nuremberg, was one of the main organizers of the final solution of the Gypsy and Jewish questions while serving as administrator of the Reinhard Heydrich Institute. His “executive” arm, Stepan Bandera, came to visit him legally in Canada. Then, Nazi Prime Minister Yaroslav Stetsko was received triumphantly in Winnipeg.

Current Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and granddaughter of Michael Chomiak, the publisher of the main Nazi newspaper in Central Europe, worked with a group of war criminals to rewrite the history of Ukraine (Encyclopedia of Ukraine) to lead people to believe that Ukrainian integral nationalists never collaborated with the Nazis.