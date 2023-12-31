The one waged by Israel in Gaza is called by the Washington Post "one of the most destructive wars of this century." This war - implemented by Israel with the full support of the U.S. NATO and the EU - has so far left more than 20,000 Palestinians dead and 55,000 seriously wounded, most of whom will not survive as Israeli forces systematically destroy Gaza’s hospitals. Women and children account for 70 percent of the dead. About 2 million people, corresponding to 85% of the population, are displaced. Increasing at the same time are Israeli raids in the West Bank. Against this background, PM Netanyahu enunciates, in an article in the Wall Street Journal, as the first "prerequisite for peace" the need that "Hamas must be destroyed." He stresses that "in destroying Hamas, Israel will continue to act in full compliance with international law."

Netanyhau “forgets the official statement he made in 2019: “Anyone who wants to obstruct the creation of a Palestinian State must support Hamas and transfer money to Hamas. This is part of our strategy: to isolate the Palestinians in Gaza from the Palestinians in the West Bank.” For years, in agreement with Israel, Qatar has sent hundreds of millions of dollars in cash to Gaza each month to support the Hamas government. A 40-page document, code-named by Israeli intelligence "Wall of Jericho," shows that Israel knew for more than a year, in detail, the plan for the attack carried out by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. It served Israel’s leaders to justify “one of the most destructive wars of this century,” the purpose of which was clear from the beginning: to wipe out the territories of the Palestinian State, massacring and deporting its entire population. This was confirmed today by Paula Betancur of the UN High Commission for Human Rights: “The Israeli military operation in Gaza aims to deport the civilian population en masse.”

The Israeli war to permanently wipe out the Palestinian State is part of the U.S.-NATO-EU strategy to maintain by war the control of a strategic region, the Middle East, in which the West is losing ground in the face of advancing political-economic projects, such as that of the BRICS, that are changing world assets.

Video in Italian